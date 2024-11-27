Open Menu

5th International Conference On Material Sciences Commences At UoE

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The fifth two-day International Conference on Advances in Material Sciences kicked off Wednesday at the University of education (UoE) Lahore.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest Rector Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid while UoE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aqif Anwar Chaudhry presided

over the event as the patron-in-chief.

The conference has brought together over 500 participants, including 150 keynote speakers, experts, and analysts from 15 countries, including Australia, the UK, Taiwan, Saudi Arabia, China, Algeria, Malaysia, Peru, Egypt, South Korea, Morocco, and Pakistan.

The event aims to delve into emerging opportunities and challenges in material sciences, exploring advanced learning in artificial intelligence, economic industry applications, commercial innovations, and nanotechnology for the upcoming era.

Addressing the audience, Prof Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid congratulated the University of Education for organizing a global platform that fosters advanced thinking in material sciences.

He remarked: “This conference will significantly contribute to achieving the country’s developmental goals by promoting cutting-edge research and international collaboration.”

In his address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Aqif Anwar Chaudhry highlighted the importance of integrating scientific research with the socio-economic needs of society.

He stated, “The University of Education is committed to delivering impactful research and seizing growth opportunities to fulfill its purposeful mission.”

The opening ceremony also featured addresses by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed and Chairman of the Physics Department Dr Faheem Khurshid Butt who emphasized the importance of innovative research and its role in driving societal and industrial advancements.

The conference is expected to pave the way for meaningful discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaborations in material sciences, setting the stage for impactful contributions in academia and industry.

