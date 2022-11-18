5th international dental conference begins at LUMHS Jamshoro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The 5th International Dental Conference has been started from Friday at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro with participation of more than 800 delegates from different countries of the world.

In his address to participants at the inaugural session of the conference, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan said that objective of the conference was to bring together the dental experts, research scholars, potential scientists, professors and students from all over the world to share recent trends, techniques and researches in dental science.

The Vice Chancellor said international conference on dentistry provides excellent platform for learning, sharing and networking for dentists, covering all important sessions of dentistry. The conference will help facilitate the creation and dissemination of oral disease knowledge through effective communication, community building, training and multidisciplinary meetings, he hoped.

The university management fully committed to creating and maintaining of a global scientific network dedicated to the promotion of dental health, he added that this conference offers a place for sharing information of advanced and important research in the arena of dental and oral health.

The main purpose of creating conference on Dentistry is constantly creating awareness and increasing the knowledge in the particular field, he said and informed LUMHS aims to offer clinicians, researchers and dentistry students with awareness of changing platform.

He appreciated the Faculty of Dentistry for their hard work, devotion and dedication for making a successful event.

The Chairman Pakistan Medical Commission Prof. Noshad A. Shaikh highly appreciated the efforts of LUMHS management for organizing and raising the most important health care challenges being faced by the country in recent times through several conferences, symposiums, workshops, field camps and other pubic interactions.

He said that the theme of International Dental Conference 2022 "Exploring and redefining future of dentistry" was timely and appropriate as right from the first human civilization, technology has been man's best friend. 'It has gone through different stages, changing our world and the way we live in it', he said and added technology is present in almost every area of human existence. The medical technology has revolutionized the healthcare system around the world, he said and added that advances in medical and dental technology have changed the way the majority of world population access and use healthcare.

He said healthcare system of the country is facing challenges of an aging population and escalating medical costs. In order to meet the challenges, he said we need structural changes to our healthcare system to make it more sustainable, more affordable, one key direction and something that is especially relevant to the medical profession and dental services is to strengthen Primary healthcare with quality and cost effectiveness.

He hoped that the conference will make a difference in terms of exploring opportunities for conducting path breaking research in dentistry.

Regarding Pakistan Medical Commission, he said that being the president, he was trying his best to resolve the genuine issues of medical and dental graduates. 'A total of 205 thousand candidates throughout the country have applied for the medical and dental college admission test, out them only ten percent could be admitted in the relevant Institutes, he said and emphasized that there was the need to establish more Institutes and enhance the number of seats in already established colleges and universities, which is under consideration of Pakistan Medical Commission.

Among others, Prof Feroz Ali Kalhoro, Dean Faculty of Dentistry, Prof Amir Mehmood Butt, Prof. Nazia Yazdani, Prof. Riaz Waraich, Dr. Maqsood Soomro and Vice Chancellor Veterinary University Sakrand, Prof. Muhammad Farooq were also present on the occasion.