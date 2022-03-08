UrduPoint.com

5th Int'l PATS Competition Commences At NCTC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 12:21 PM

5th Int'l PATS Competition commences at NCTC

The Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition commenced on Tuesday at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The Fifth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) competition commenced on Tuesday at National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC).

As many as eight teams from Pakistan Army and eight International military teams including Jordan, Kenya, KSA, Morocco, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Uzbekistan have arrived to participate in one of the toughest team competitions, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The three-day long competition is designed to test tactical skills, endurance and responses of soldiers under extremely challenging real time field scenarios, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Sri Lanka Turkey ISPR Uzbekistan Kenya Morocco Nepal From

Recent Stories

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: PAK v AUS

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: PAK v AUS

4 minutes ago
 Tokyo shares slump as oil surges on Ukraine crisis ..

Tokyo shares slump as oil surges on Ukraine crisis

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Top Smartphone Enthusiasts Loved the Al ..

Pakistan's Top Smartphone Enthusiasts Loved the All New vivo V23 5G 

13 minutes ago
 International Women's Day is being observed today

International Women's Day is being observed today

26 minutes ago
 Assistant Trade Reprsentative Joins Roundtable Wit ..

Assistant Trade Reprsentative Joins Roundtable With U.S. And Pakistani Business ..

26 minutes ago
 Police arrests man involved in killing of four peo ..

Police arrests man involved in killing of four people at G-6

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>