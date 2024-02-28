5th IT Exhibition And Competition Opened At UET
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
The inaugural ceremony of the 5th IT Exhibition and Competition took place at the Main Auditorium Complex of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The inaugural ceremony of the 5th IT Exhibition and Competition took place at the Main Auditorium Complex of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), here on Wednesday.
The two-day event was orchestrated by the UET Computer Science Department, alongside other participating campuses, including UET Campus KSK, UET Narowal, Rachna College of Engineering and Technology Gujranwala, and UET Faisalabad.
Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, together with Chief Executive Officer of Devsinc Usman Asif, and Saad Hussain from Accenture IT Consulting in Vienna, Austria, jointly inaugurated the event.
The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Zubair Abu Bakr, dean of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Shahid Rafiq, dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, Humanities, and Islamic Studies, Prof.
Dr. Usman Ghani, Chairman of the Computer Science Department, Registrar Muhammad Asif, chairpersons of various departments, faculty members, and teachers.
Numerous students enthusiastically participated in various competitions such as computing, coding, gaming, and quizzes, as well as engaging in activities like poster design and other non-technical events.
Additionally, final-year students showcased their capstone projects, while MS/PhD candidates exhibited their research work through research posters. This year's ITEC saw participation from students representing over 30 universities. Towards the conclusion of the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor UET, Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, presented shields of recognition to the esteemed guests.
Recent Stories
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication
KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday7 minutes ago
-
Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication7 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equality to secure economic ..10 minutes ago
-
PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms10 minutes ago
-
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons10 minutes ago
-
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, Turbat areas9 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer9 minutes ago
-
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar9 minutes ago
-
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language9 minutes ago
-
CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated9 minutes ago
-
LESCO's anti-power theft operations in Wahga, Shahpur9 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness arrangements9 minutes ago