5th IT Exhibition and Competition opened at UET

The inaugural ceremony of the 5th IT Exhibition and Competition took place at the Main Auditorium Complex of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The inaugural ceremony of the 5th IT Exhibition and Competition took place at the Main Auditorium Complex of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), here on Wednesday.

The two-day event was orchestrated by the UET Computer Science Department, alongside other participating campuses, including UET Campus KSK, UET Narowal, Rachna College of Engineering and Technology Gujranwala, and UET Faisalabad.

Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, together with Chief Executive Officer of Devsinc Usman Asif, and Saad Hussain from Accenture IT Consulting in Vienna, Austria, jointly inaugurated the event.

The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Zubair Abu Bakr, dean of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Shahid Rafiq, dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, Humanities, and Islamic Studies, Prof.

Dr. Usman Ghani, Chairman of the Computer Science Department, Registrar Muhammad Asif, chairpersons of various departments, faculty members, and teachers.

Numerous students enthusiastically participated in various competitions such as computing, coding, gaming, and quizzes, as well as engaging in activities like poster design and other non-technical events.

Additionally, final-year students showcased their capstone projects, while MS/PhD candidates exhibited their research work through research posters. This year's ITEC saw participation from students representing over 30 universities. Towards the conclusion of the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor UET, Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, presented shields of recognition to the esteemed guests.