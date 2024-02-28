Open Menu

5th IT Exhibition And Competition Opened At UET

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM

5th IT Exhibition and Competition opened at UET

The inaugural ceremony of the 5th IT Exhibition and Competition took place at the Main Auditorium Complex of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The inaugural ceremony of the 5th IT Exhibition and Competition took place at the Main Auditorium Complex of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), here on Wednesday.

The two-day event was orchestrated by the UET Computer Science Department, alongside other participating campuses, including UET Campus KSK, UET Narowal, Rachna College of Engineering and Technology Gujranwala, and UET Faisalabad.

Vice Chancellor UET Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, together with Chief Executive Officer of Devsinc Usman Asif, and Saad Hussain from Accenture IT Consulting in Vienna, Austria, jointly inaugurated the event.

The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Zubair Abu Bakr, dean of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Shahid Rafiq, dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences, Humanities, and Islamic Studies, Prof.

Dr. Usman Ghani, Chairman of the Computer Science Department, Registrar Muhammad Asif, chairpersons of various departments, faculty members, and teachers.

Numerous students enthusiastically participated in various competitions such as computing, coding, gaming, and quizzes, as well as engaging in activities like poster design and other non-technical events.

Additionally, final-year students showcased their capstone projects, while MS/PhD candidates exhibited their research work through research posters. This year's ITEC saw participation from students representing over 30 universities. Towards the conclusion of the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor UET, Prof. Dr. Nasir Hayat, presented shields of recognition to the esteemed guests.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Technology Vienna Gujranwala Nasir Austria Narowal Usman Ghani University Of Engineering And Technology Event From

Recent Stories

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled fo ..

National Assembly's inaugural session scheduled for Thursday

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar University hosts awareness session on pol ..

Peshawar University hosts awareness session on polio eradication

7 minutes ago
 KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain for ..

KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast

7 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

10 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

10 minutes ago
 PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democ ..

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

10 minutes ago
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

10 minutes ago
 Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, rel ..

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..

9 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

9 minutes ago
 Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

9 minutes ago
 Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

9 minutes ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan