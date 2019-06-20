5th July last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers in KP merged districts

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) The Election Commission of Pakistan has re-fixed the last date for receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for provincial assembly elections in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 5th of next month.

This facility has been extended to the persons of government service, members of armed forces, holders of public offices, their wives and children provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated.The last date for polling personnel and police personnel who are posted at a polling station other than one at which they are entitled to cast their vote has been re-fixed as 12th of the next month.Applications for postal ballot should be made on the prescribed form with the returning officer concerned of the constituency.