Open Menu

5th Latif Literature & Music Festival Set To Begin On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:53 PM

5th Latif Literature & Music Festival set to begin on Saturday

The fifth Latif Literature and Music Festival, titled "Parado Soi Sad," organized by the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies, will take place on Saturday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The fifth Latif Literature and Music Festival, titled "Parado Soi sad," organized by the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies, will take place on Saturday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

This festival is hosted by the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies and Sindh Agriculture University, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Government of Sindh, and will be held in the university's main auditorium hall. The event will feature an opening ceremony, intellectual discussions, book launches and theatrical performances.

According to the SAU spokesperson, the opening session will be attended by notable figures, including provincial senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, minister of culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, minister of agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, SAU vice chancellor Dr.

Fateh Mari, Sulaiman Shaikh, Abdul Hameed Akhund and others.

During the second session, Shabir Kumbhar’s book "Sindhu Likhat aen Siraj" will be launched, and distinguished personalities such as Ayaz Latif Palejo, Bakhtawar Mazhar and others will deliver speeches on various topics.

The third session will be hosted by Ghazal Siddique, during which Anisa Memon's song "Bhali To Janioon Dhiyar Amman" will be performed. The event will also include the distribution of Siraj Awards.

The program will conclude with a musical night featuring performances by Saif Samejo, Akhtar Dargahi, Nirmala Meghwani and other singers. Preparations for the festival have been completed. The Vice Chancellor had received updates from the university's organizing committees and issued various instructions to ensure the event's success.

Related Topics

Sindh Music Agriculture Amman Event From Government Sad

Recent Stories

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

17 minutes ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

6 minutes ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

17 minutes ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

6 minutes ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

23 minutes ago
 Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

23 minutes ago
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a y ..

Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year

23 minutes ago
 PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: M ..

PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik

33 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening rel ..

Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK

33 minutes ago
 SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

33 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan