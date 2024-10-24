5th Latif Literature & Music Festival set to begin on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The fifth Latif Literature and Music Festival, titled "Parado Soi Sad," organized by the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies, will take place on Saturday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The fifth Latif Literature and Music Festival, titled "Parado Soi sad," organized by the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies, will take place on Saturday at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

This festival is hosted by the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies and Sindh Agriculture University, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Government of Sindh, and will be held in the university's main auditorium hall. The event will feature an opening ceremony, intellectual discussions, book launches and theatrical performances.

According to the SAU spokesperson, the opening session will be attended by notable figures, including provincial senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, minister of culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, minister of agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, SAU vice chancellor Dr.

Fateh Mari, Sulaiman Shaikh, Abdul Hameed Akhund and others.

During the second session, Shabir Kumbhar’s book "Sindhu Likhat aen Siraj" will be launched, and distinguished personalities such as Ayaz Latif Palejo, Bakhtawar Mazhar and others will deliver speeches on various topics.

The third session will be hosted by Ghazal Siddique, during which Anisa Memon's song "Bhali To Janioon Dhiyar Amman" will be performed. The event will also include the distribution of Siraj Awards.

The program will conclude with a musical night featuring performances by Saif Samejo, Akhtar Dargahi, Nirmala Meghwani and other singers. Preparations for the festival have been completed. The Vice Chancellor had received updates from the university's organizing committees and issued various instructions to ensure the event's success.