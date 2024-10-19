5th Latif Literature, Music Festival To Be Held At SAU On Oct 26
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The 5th Latif Literature and Music Festival, titled ‘Parado Soi Sud’, is to be organized by the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam on October 26.
This festival aims to offer a fresh perspective on the works of Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. The event is supported by Sindh Agriculture University, the Sindh Government’s Information and Culture Departments, and the Indus Youth Welfare Organization.
A key meeting regarding the festival's preparations and management was chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri. Attendees included Dr. Fehmida Hussain, Chairperson of the Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies; Secretary Aneesa Memon; Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajper; Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi; Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar; Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch; Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur; and other university officials.
They finalized the festival’s arrangements, including security, program content, and logistics.
The festival will feature a variety of cultural events, including an inaugural session, artistic performances, intellectual debates, and book launches.
The main venue will be held in the university’s auditorium, while a musical evening and over 50 stalls showcasing cultural artefacts will be set up in the cricket ground.
Family participation is also encouraged with dedicated arrangements.
The event will unfold over three sessions, beginning with a traditional Wai by Bhittai’s fakirs.
Prominent guests, including Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Culture Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, will grace the occasion.
A book launch of ‘Sindhu Likhit aen Siraj’ by Shabbir Kumbhar will also take place, with authors Taj Joyo and Amar Sindhu sharing their insights.
The second session will include music by Faheem Allan Faqir, followed by speeches from Provincial Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, Minister Shahid Thaheem, and Sindh Madressatul islam University’s Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai. Key presentations will be delivered by Ayaz Latif Palijo, Bakhtawar Mazhar, and other thought leaders.
The third and final session will be hosted by Ghazal Siddiq. The Sindhi song "Bhali Tu Janeen Dhiyar Amman," written by Aneesa Memon, will be performed. Following that, the Siraj Awards ceremony will be held, with attendees including Dr.Fehmida Hussain, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, and Dr. Arfana Mallah.
A play by Siraj Memon titled "Tanhinji Tand Tanwar" will be performed by Rafiq Essani Memon. During the musical night, renowned singers Saif Samejo, Akhtar Dargahi, Nirmala Manghwani, Bahadur Ali, Faheem Allan Faqir, and Janab Soomro will perform, while Azeem Bhatti will present a Sufi dance. The musical night will be hosted by Saqib Abro. On this occasion, Nadim Rehman Memon, Shams-ul-Haq Memon, Khair Muhammad Kalwar, Ali Hassan Brohi, Naeem Memon, and others will be present.
