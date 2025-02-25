5th Leadership Conference focuses on Artificial Intelligence in education sector

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The 5th Leadership Conference was held under the auspices of SZABIST ZABTech, with the theme "Students and the AI-Driven Future" on Tuesday.

The conference emphasized the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education and leadership. The leadership conference will continue for three days. However, the inauguration of this conference took place in Karachi on February 20, led by the First Lady and MNA Asifa Bhutto Zardari. The event was attended by Cemal Sangual, Counsel General of Türkiye. Education Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi, PPP Women Wing President Ms. Faryal Talpur, and SZABIST ZABTech Executive Director Dr. Lubna Khalid. During the leadership conference, students from grades 9th and 12th class of female students presented their research papers.

On this occasion, Dr. Naveed Anwar, Associate Professor at Lahore business School, stated that ZABIST is a unique institution that has made significant progress.

The speeches of their students reflect their vast potential.

He mentioned that they are stakeholders and aim to guide children toward research through AI, artificial intelligence, Chat, GPT, and graphic design, enabling them to create their own income sources in the future beyond government jobs and providing them with more employment opportunities in Gulf countries.

Dr. Lubna Khalid, Executive Director of SZABIST ZABTech, in her address, said that they have introduced a system through which parents can monitor their child's attendance, performance, and exam results from home via their mobile phones.

The goal of this change is to reduce the burden of books on children and engage them in daily activities, including speech assignments and surprise tests, to help them avoid routine learning and naturally develop their abilities.

She added that when students graduate from the institution, they will prove to be capable and intelligent individuals, bringing pride to themselves and the institution worldwide. She emphasized that SZABIST ZABTech was the dream of the late Benazir Bhutto, which is why the children of this institution possess innate talents, and her spirit resides within the institution.

She urged that successfully bridged the gap between traditional education and futuristic AI-powered learning, inspiring students and educators to embrace innovation and leadership in the digital era.She emphasized ethical AI integration, STEM education, and strategies to cope with digital-age challenges. Principal SZABIST College Faheem Ali Solangi gave the welcome speach to the guests.

On this occasion, degrees were also awarded to the students. Representatives from CA house Karachi, Greenwich University Rohail Intakhab, Smart school IBA Karachi Zahoor Ahmed Detho , and Lahore Business School, and Beacon Study Abroad participated in the event.

At the end, shields were presented to the faculty staff distinguished guests and the students who presented their papers, while the guests were adorned with Sindhi caps (Ajrak) and given commemorative shields.