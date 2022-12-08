5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

UrduPoint.com

December 08, 2022

Fifth edition of Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-5) commenced at Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022) Fifth edition of Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-5) commenced at Pakistan Navy War College Lahore. Commandant Pakistan Navy War College Rear Admiral Javed Iqbal inaugurated the ceremony.

The Maritime Security Workshop is a national level forum being organized under auspices of Pakistan Navy having theme 'Secure Seas, Prosperous Pakistan'. The Workshop aims at generating understanding on dynamics of maritime security, creating awareness of blue economy and exploring untapped maritime potentials of Pakistan. The workshop brings together senators, parliamentarians, policy makers, bureaucrats, academia, entrepreneurs and media personalities for diverse and candid discussions on adoption of cohesive policy approaches towards Maritime Security and Blue Economy.

Maritime Security Workshop will be held from 7-15 December, involving on-campus activities followed by visits to PN installations in Karachi, Coastal and Creeks Area and Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

During the welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College welcomed the participants and highlighted rundown of workshop activities including familiarization on maritime potential of Pakistan in context of policy formulation.

Maritime Security Workshop is being held annually at Pakistan Navy War College since 2017. The workshop aids in cultivating integrated approach in developing the maritime sector and Blue Economy of Pakistan.

