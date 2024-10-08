5th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit to begin at University of Malakand, attracting nation’s brightest minds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The largest youth gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the 5th edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit, is set to take place at the University of Malakand from October 9 to October 11, 2024.

According to detailed the three-day summit, a unique platform for young leaders and professionals, will feature over 50 distinguished speakers from across Pakistan, alongside the participation of more than 20 companies exhibiting their products and services at the expo.

This year’s event promises to be a landmark occasion, bringing together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and students from across the country.

The summit, organized in collaboration with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB), aims to foster a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among the youth of the province.

One of the highlights of the summit will be the prestigious Pride of KP Awards, where 15 exceptional individuals from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be recognized for their contributions to various fields, including education, technology, and community service.

These awards aim to celebrate the talent and hard work of individuals who have made a significant impact on the province and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

More than 10 universities from across the country will participate in the summit, reflecting its broad appeal and commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders.

The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and an expo showcasing innovative startups and businesses. The summit provides an opportunity for youth to engage with industry experts, develop new skills, and explore career opportunities.

Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, shared his vision for the summit, told APP that "The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit is more than just an event; it is a movement that reflects the aspirations and potential of the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond. Our aim is to bring together bright minds, innovators, and change-makers to inspire and be inspired.

We believe that the summit will serve as a catalyst for youth empowerment, providing them with the knowledge, connections, and tools they need to create lasting change in their communities."

Hassan Nisar added, "We are proud to see the growing participation from not only KP but from across Pakistan.

This year, we have an exciting lineup of speakers and exhibitors who will share their expertise and showcase new technologies and business ideas.

It is truly a celebration of what the youth of our country are capable of, and we are honored to be part of their journey."

The summit’s patrons include Humayun Khan, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons, and Prof. Dr. Rashid Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Malakand. Their leadership and guidance have been instrumental in the success of this initiative.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Humayun Khan told APP, "The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit is a platform that aligns with our vision for empowering the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It is an opportunity for young people to come together, learn from industry leaders, and showcase their own talents. The government of KP is committed to supporting initiatives that enable our youth to realize their full potential and contribute to the development of the province."

Prof. Dr. Rashid Ahmad also emphasized the importance of hosting the event at the University of Malakand, "We are thrilled to host the 5th edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit at our university.

This event represents a vital opportunity for students and young professionals to gain exposure to new ideas, network with experts, and develop the skills they need to thrive in today’s competitive world. At the University of Malakand, we are committed to providing a nurturing environment for innovation and learning, and this summit is a key part of that mission."

In addition to the educational sessions, the summit’s expo will feature over 20 companies, providing attendees with insights into emerging trends and innovations.

Exhibitors from various industries, including technology, education, and entrepreneurship, will showcase their latest products and services, offering invaluable opportunities for networking and collaboration.

The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit continues to be a flagship event for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, encouraging them to take ownership of their future and work towards a brighter tomorrow.

The event will culminate with the Pride of KP Awards ceremony, where the accomplishments of 15 individuals from across the province will be celebrated, providing role models for the youth of KP to look up to.

The 5th edition of the summit is set to inspire, educate, and motivate the next generation of leaders in Pakistan, leaving a lasting impact on the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond.

