5th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :All processions of 5th Muharram-ul-Harram concluded peacefully in the Jhang district out of which three were declared very sensitive.

More than 21 religious processions were taken out on the 5th Muharram-ul-Harram from different parts of the district in memory of the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his family, and companions.

One of the sensitive processions was taken out from Basti Ghosia of Satellite Town. At the start of this procession, only 5 persons with Alam came out from the house of License holder Ghulam Farid at 1 pm and after crossing the fixed route reached Transformer Chowk where the other participants joined it coming from parallel routes.

Meanwhile from here a big mourning procession moved forward on its fixed route to reach Imambargah Shah Najaf and concluded in the evening.

Strict security measures were adopted on the route of the procession, all entry points were sealed with barbed wires and were fully monitored by CCTV cameras.

All other processions also concluded peacefully amidst tight security.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Khurram Niazi inspected the route of the procession to review security arrangements while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khurram Shahzad Bhatti visited Control Room to monitor the processions taken out today.