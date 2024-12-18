5th 'National Farmer's Day 2024' Being Observed Today
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Fifth 'National Farmer Day 2024' is being observed today.
Farmers' Day is an annual observance in various countries to celebrate the national contributions of farmers to a country's economy and food security and acknowledges their challenges.
It is observed on different dates around the globe.
National Farmers' Day in Pakistan, also known as Kissan Day, was celebrated for the first time in the country's history on December 18, 2019, in Islamabad, after being proposed by Fatima Group, a leading fertilizer manufacturing company.
According to the Pakistan survey 2023-2024, the agricultural sector is a vital part of Pakistan's economy, contributing 24% of the country's GDP and providing employment for 37.4% of the population.
Different events and seminars took place across the country to recognize the services of farmers and to express gratitude to the farmers and reaffirm support for the agricultural community.
Munir Shaheen, a farmer since childhood and founder of the Kashtkar Dost Foundation, while talking to App, gave a special message on the occasion.
He said, "Today 'Farmer's Day' is being celebrated countrywide; farmer prosperity is actually country prosperity because Pakistan is an agricultural country."
"Farmer-friendly policies can contribute to ensuring food security and the economy," he urged.
Rana Muhammad Zafar Tahir, a farmer and secretary general of All Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, registered as a political party with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). In his message on the occasion, he urged the government to officially recognize and celebrate this day at the state level, which is unofficially observed as 'Farmer's Day' in Pakistan.
He further added the government should also arrange awareness sessions by researchers focusing on innovative techniques related to crops cultivated in specific regions, which would help farmers take steps toward modern agriculture and advance the country's farming practices.
