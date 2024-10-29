5th Pak-Russia Joint Military Consultative Committee meeting held in Defence Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The 5th Pak-Russia Joint Military Consultative Committee (JMCC) meeting was held in Ministry of Defence, here on Tuesday.

Secretary Defence, Lt Gen Muhammad Ali (Retd), led the Pakistan side where as Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation led the Russian side, a news release said.

During today's meeting, which are scheduled from October 28-31, matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation was discussed. Both sides showed satisfaction on various areas of common interest in strategic and defence matters. Further, matters relating to training and exchange of visits were also discussed.

Talks were held in a most cordial and congenial environment. Delegation leaders resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in defence and security related fields.