5th Pak-Russia Joint Military Consultative Committee Meeting Held In Defence Ministry
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The 5th Pak-Russia Joint Military Consultative Committee (JMCC) meeting was held in Ministry of Defence, here on Tuesday.
Secretary Defence, Lt Gen Muhammad Ali (Retd), led the Pakistan side where as Colonel General Alexander V. Fomin Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation led the Russian side, a news release said.
During today's meeting, which are scheduled from October 28-31, matters of mutual interest including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation was discussed. Both sides showed satisfaction on various areas of common interest in strategic and defence matters. Further, matters relating to training and exchange of visits were also discussed.
Talks were held in a most cordial and congenial environment. Delegation leaders resolved to work together for enhanced cooperation in defence and security related fields.
Recent Stories
Bill to increase number of SC judges to be presented in NA on Friday
Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur
Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan
Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..
Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024
'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent
Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop hit to death1 minute ago
-
Women University VC assumes office2 minutes ago
-
PCCC, CEMB to collaborate on cotton research2 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar stresses for provision uninterrupted electricity supply to hospitals11 minutes ago
-
Robbers injure man on resistance11 minutes ago
-
Youth training initiative reviewed12 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested12 minutes ago
-
Punjab government expedites cheque distribution to bar associations to address lawyers' issues12 minutes ago
-
CS emphasizes collective responsibility of communities in fostering inter-religious harmony21 minutes ago
-
AI to prescribe better medicine for individuals: PU VC21 minutes ago
-
IHC grants two-day extension in PTI focal person’s recovery case21 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 18th relief consignment for Palestine, Lebanon21 minutes ago