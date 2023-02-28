UrduPoint.com

5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship To Start From March 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM

5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship to start from March 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) as a strategic partner of Chefs' Association of Pakistan (CAP) and College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) is organizing the 5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship (PICC) from March 14 to 16.

The three-days PICC-2023 which will be held at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, is the harbinger of a new era of culinary education and food trends in Pakistan.

Through the participation of university, college and school students, Pakistani professional chefs and international culinary teams and delegates, the championship would connect Pakistan with the global world.

The PICC-2023 is set to foster an image of Pakistan which would depict us as a peaceful, friendly, creative and immensely talented nation on the planet.

The participants can visit http://picc.cap.net.pk/ for further details and registration.

