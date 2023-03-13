UrduPoint.com

5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship To Start From March 14

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) as a strategic partner of the Chefs' Association of Pakistan (CAP) and the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) is organizing the 5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship (PICC) from March 14 to 16, The three-day PICC-2023, which will be held at Royal palm golf and country club, will provide a great opportunity to promote gastronomy tourism in Pakistan and will also provide a platform for young professional chefs to showcase their culinary talent to the world.

According to PTDC officials, the event is the harbinger of a new era of culinary education and food trends in Pakistan.

Through the participation of university, college and school students, Pakistani professional chefs and international culinary teams and delegates, the championship would connect Pakistan with the global world.

The PICC-2023 is set to foster an image of Pakistan which would depict us as a peaceful, friendly, creative and immensely talented nation on the planet.

To aware the masses of the importance of PICC-2023, you are requested to please send us a shout-out of at least 30 to 40 seconds so that we may post that on our social and digital media forums.

The participants can visit http://picc.cap.net.pk/ for further details and registration.

