5th Pakistan International culinary championship begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The 5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship (PICC-2023) kicked off on March 14, with the objective to provide a platform for young professional chefs to showcase their culinary talent to the world.

Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) as a strategic partner of the Chefs' Association of Pakistan (CAP) and the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) is organising the three-day PICC-2023 at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore.

According to PTDC officials, the event was the harbinger of a new era of culinary education and food trends in Pakistan which also will provide a great opportunity to promote gastronomy tourism in Pakistan.

Through the participation of university, college and school students, Pakistani professional chefs and international culinary teams and delegates, the championship would connect Pakistan with the global world, they highlighted.

"The PICC-2023 will also foster an image of Pakistan that would depict us as a peaceful, friendly, creative and immensely talented nation on the planet," the officials added.