UrduPoint.com

5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship Concluded

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 10:28 PM

5th Pakistan International culinary championship concluded

The 5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship (PICC-2023) concluded on Thursday after providing a platform for young professional chefs to showcase their culinary talent to the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The 5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship (PICC-2023) concluded on Thursday after providing a platform for young professional chefs to showcase their culinary talent to the world.

The three-day PICC-2023 was organized by the Chefs' Association of Pakistan (CAP) and the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore. While Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation was the strategic partner of the event.

The event was participated by professionals and students of the vast culinary industry who showcased their culinary talents.

Professional in-house Chefs of renowned eateries from all over Pakistan competed in different categories and made delectable food plates for the judges to evaluate.

According to PTDC officials, the event was the harbinger of a new era of culinary education and food trends in Pakistan which also provided a great opportunity to promote gastronomy tourism in Pakistan.

Through the participation of university, college and school students, Pakistani professional chefs and international culinary teams and delegates, the championship would connect Pakistan with the global world, they highlighted.

"The PICC-2023 also foster an image of Pakistan that would depict us as a peaceful, friendly, creative and immensely talented nation on the planet," the officials added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Education Hotel Young PTDC Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

FIFA President re-elected

FIFA President re-elected

15 minutes ago
 Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

Science, painting, drawing competition concludes

10 minutes ago
 AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR v ..

AJK PM, Senate Chairman express concerns over HR violations in IIOJK

10 minutes ago
 Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian ..

Kirby Says it is 'Entirely Possible' That Russian Pilot Did Not Intend to Destro ..

6 minutes ago
 US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute V ..

US Opposes Ukraine Ceasefire as Would Constitute Violation of UN Charter by Russ ..

7 minutes ago
 Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Se ..

Borrell Urges Serbian, Kosovar Leaders to Reach Settlement at Meeting in North M ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.