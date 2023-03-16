5th Pakistan International culinary championship concluded

The 5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship (PICC-2023) concluded on Thursday after providing a platform for young professional chefs to showcase their culinary talent to the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The 5th Pakistan International Culinary Championship (PICC-2023) concluded on Thursday after providing a platform for young professional chefs to showcase their culinary talent to the world.

The three-day PICC-2023 was organized by the Chefs' Association of Pakistan (CAP) and the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore. While Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation was the strategic partner of the event.

The event was participated by professionals and students of the vast culinary industry who showcased their culinary talents.

Professional in-house Chefs of renowned eateries from all over Pakistan competed in different categories and made delectable food plates for the judges to evaluate.

According to PTDC officials, the event was the harbinger of a new era of culinary education and food trends in Pakistan which also provided a great opportunity to promote gastronomy tourism in Pakistan.

Through the participation of university, college and school students, Pakistani professional chefs and international culinary teams and delegates, the championship would connect Pakistan with the global world, they highlighted.

"The PICC-2023 also foster an image of Pakistan that would depict us as a peaceful, friendly, creative and immensely talented nation on the planet," the officials added.