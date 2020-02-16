5th Pakistan Pharma Summit to feature leading local, international speakers from Feb 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (PPMA), in collaboration with Terrabiz, is organizing the 5th Pakistan Pharma Summit titled 'Mastering Innate Strengths and Acquiring New Capabilities' here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health,Dr. Zafar Mirza, and Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood will preside over the summit, said a press release issue here.

Asim Rauf, CEO, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) will attend the event as the Guest of Honor.

The platform encompasses informative and interactive sessions aimed at understanding trends, strategic initiatives, opportunities and challenges in different facets of the Pakistani pharma industry.

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers such as Dr. Zaheer-Ud-Din Babar, Professor in Medicines and Healthcare & Director Centre of Pharmaceutical Policy and Practice Research at the University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom; Tariq Ikram (SI), Former Minister for State & CEO Trade Development Authority of Pakistan; Magnus Lindkvist, Swedish Trendspotting Futurologist among others.

In a joint statement, M. Zaka Ur Rehman, Chairman PPMA and Dr. Kaiser Waheed, said, "The summit will cover the ever-evolving pharma sector in a holistic manner such as access to medicines and patient health outcome, future of health and medicine, role of pharma industry in Pakistan, growth strategy for pharma industry, strategy to unlock exponential growth through exports, pharmacy of the developing world – lessons from the evolution in India's patent law, transformation of life sciences into an engineering discipline, patient safety; increasing exports and patient access through strategic alliances along with various industry case studies from around the world."A pre-conference masterclass titled 'Understanding Global Pharmaceutical Pricing' would also be conducted to further enrich the experience of delegates, they said.

The summit will bring together over 200 top-notch local and foreign professionals from the pharmaceutical industry, government representatives, regulatory practitioners, and academia to discuss the latest trends and developments in the sector along with exploring new business models in the ecosystem.