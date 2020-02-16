UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

5th Pakistan Pharma Summit To Feature Leading Local, International Speakers From Feb 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

5th Pakistan Pharma Summit to feature leading local, international speakers from Feb 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers' Association (PPMA), in collaboration with Terrabiz, is organizing the 5th Pakistan Pharma Summit titled 'Mastering Innate Strengths and Acquiring New Capabilities' here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health,Dr. Zafar Mirza, and Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood will preside over the summit, said a press release issue here.

Asim Rauf, CEO, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) will attend the event as the Guest of Honor.

The platform encompasses informative and interactive sessions aimed at understanding trends, strategic initiatives, opportunities and challenges in different facets of the Pakistani pharma industry.

The summit will feature an impressive lineup of speakers such as Dr. Zaheer-Ud-Din Babar, Professor in Medicines and Healthcare & Director Centre of Pharmaceutical Policy and Practice Research at the University of Huddersfield, United Kingdom; Tariq Ikram (SI), Former Minister for State & CEO Trade Development Authority of Pakistan; Magnus Lindkvist, Swedish Trendspotting Futurologist among others.

In a joint statement, M. Zaka Ur Rehman, Chairman PPMA and Dr. Kaiser Waheed, said, "The summit will cover the ever-evolving pharma sector in a holistic manner such as access to medicines and patient health outcome, future of health and medicine, role of pharma industry in Pakistan, growth strategy for pharma industry, strategy to unlock exponential growth through exports, pharmacy of the developing world – lessons from the evolution in India's patent law, transformation of life sciences into an engineering discipline, patient safety; increasing exports and patient access through strategic alliances along with various industry case studies from around the world."A pre-conference masterclass titled 'Understanding Global Pharmaceutical Pricing' would also be conducted to further enrich the experience of delegates, they said.

The summit will bring together over 200 top-notch local and foreign professionals from the pharmaceutical industry, government representatives, regulatory practitioners, and academia to discuss the latest trends and developments in the sector along with exploring new business models in the ecosystem.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Exports Business Commerce Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler grants fishermen AED5 million

16 minutes ago

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

2 hours ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

2 hours ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.