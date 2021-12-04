5th phase of Khalistan Referendum to be held in UK on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The 5th phase of the referendum for Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland in India, will be held in the United Kingdom on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, thousands of members of Sikh community residing in the UK have participated in 4th phases of the Referendum, which kick started with voting in London on 31 October, this year.

The massive participation of Sikhs in the referendum for their homeland has unnerved the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government, which tried hard to stop the exercise in the UK but failed. However, the British government allowed the Sikh referendum despite New Delhi's concerns.

The ongoing referendum has sent a strong message to the Indian government that it has no option but to give the Sikhs their right to self-determination.

Sikh referendum will also be held in future in Belgium, the US, Canada, Australia, and the Indian region of Punjab. The result of Khalistan referendum will be declared by the Punjab Referendum Commission after the final phase of voting will be held in next six months.

The Sikhs for Justice, a US-based organization, is spearheading the campaign for the secession of Punjab from India for the creation of Khalistan.