5th phase of Khalistan Referendum to be held in UK on Dec 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The 5th phase of the referendum for Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland in India, will be held in the United Kingdom (UK) on December 5 (Sunday).

According to Kashmir Media Service, thousands of members of Sikh community residing in the UK have participated in earlier four phases of the Referendum, which kick started with voting in London on 31 October, this year.

The massive participation of Sikhs in the referendum for their homeland has unnerved the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government, which tried hard to stop the exercise in the UK but failed. However, the British government allowed the Sikh referendum despite New Delhi's concerns.

The ongoing referendum has sent a strong message to the Indian government that it has no option but to give the Sikhs their right to self-determination.

Sikh referendum will also be held in future in Belgium, the US, Canada, Australia, and the Indian region of Punjab. The result of Khalistan referendum will be declared by the Punjab Referendum Commission after the final phase of voting will be held in next six months.

The Sikhs for Justice, a US-based organization, is spearheading the campaign for the secession of Punjab from India for the creation of Khalistan.

Over 30,000 Sikhs took part in 1st phase of Khalistan referendum while 2nd phase of Khalistan referendum was held in Southhall & Gravesend in the UK on Nov,7, 2021 in which more than 10,000 British Sikhs participated.

Similarly, the 3rd phase of Khalistan referendum was held in Brimingham & Barking in the UK on November 14, 2021, 4th phase of Khalistan referendum was held in UK cities of Leicester, Coventry and Derby on Nov 21 this year.