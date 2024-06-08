5th Polio Case Reported From Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2024 | 09:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Fifth polio case of the year has been reported from Quetta on Saturday from Balochistan. The affected two-year-old child developed onset of paralysis on April 29 in his legs. He became progressively ill with weakness spreading to his arms, and unfortunately passed away in a hospital in Karachi a few weeks later.
According to the Regional Reference Laboratory at the National Institute of Health, samples taken from him, his brother and cousin who live in the same house confirmed the presence of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1).
The virus isolated from the samples belongs to the imported YB3A cluster of WPV1.“This case is a sad reminder that until we eradicate poliovirus, no child anywhere is safe from this terrible disease,” said Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Malik Mukhtar Bharath.
He added that four of the five cases reported this year have been from Balochistan and the government is focusing its efforts on closing the outbreak and enhancing polio vaccine and routine vaccination coverage rates in the province to ensure strengthened immunity for children.
More than 50 environmental samples have tested positive for poliovirus this year in Balochistan, including 21 from Quetta.
Captain (Retd) Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, said that a detailed case investigation is being conducted to identify the origins of the virus that caused the infection and identify populations that may not have received the polio vaccine.
He added that the Polio Programme will continue to implement polio campaigns and other strategies to increase vaccination rates.
This is the fifth polio case reported from Pakistan in 2024 and the first from Quetta in four years. Last year, six polio cases were reported in the country.
