5th Round Of Pak-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue Concludes
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) 5th Round of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue (AFDD) concluded here at Ministry of Defence from April 28-30.
Pakistan delegation was led by Lt Gen Muhammad Ali, Hi(M) Retd, Secretary Defence while Sri Lankan delegation was headed by Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of the Socialist Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka, said a press release issued here Wednesday.
During the interaction, both sides reviewed the existing scope of bilateral defence collaboration and expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved under the umbrella of AFDD.
Both leaders also exchanged views on regional security and common challenges being faced by both countries and showed their resolve to assist and support each other.
Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen defence collaboration covering all domains.
The next round of AFDD meeting is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka in 2026.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President Sultan called upon Kashmiri diaspora to expose Indian fanatic war hysteria6 minutes ago
-
NIPA delegation visits FDA6 minutes ago
-
SC seeks report on committee formed to restore student unions6 minutes ago
-
5th Round of Pak-Sri Lanka Armed Forces Defence Dialogue concludes6 minutes ago
-
The New York Times exposes Indian forces atrocities against Muslims in IIOJK6 minutes ago
-
Human trafficker arrested6 minutes ago
-
IFA trains food staff to boost safety in Capital restaurants16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dir Lower warns against fake calls16 minutes ago
-
SFJ leader urges children of East Punjab to stop parents from fighting against Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Ulema pledge full support to armed forces against Indian hostility16 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects meters26 minutes ago
-
Old rivalry claims life26 minutes ago