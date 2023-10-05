Open Menu

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' Begins On Oct 6

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 09:16 PM

5th 'Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally' begins on Oct 6

Commissioner Baltistan Region Najeeb Alam on Thursday announced that a three-day Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally 2023 will be started on October 6 in the Shigar district

Skardu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Baltistan Region Najeeb Alam on Thursday announced that a three-day Sarfaranga Cold Desert Jeep Rally 2023 will be started on October 6 in the Shigar district.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel, he said that this year there would be many new activities along with tourism sports with the participation of women.

The range of Rally has been enhanced to 80 kilometers while over 100 local and international racers including lady racers will participate, he added.

The commissioner said Pak Wheel will ensure the technical arrangements, whereas the departments including tourism will jointly take part to accomplish the event.

During the three-day event, the stalls of local food and handmade things will be displayed.

The Commissioner urged the local media to play a vital role in highlighting the International desert rally to introduce Baltistan (four districts).

“This will promote investment, Tourism, Expedition, Trekking sports, Hotel and Restaurant business, and transport in the region”, he added.

During the event, Local Music, Sward Dance, Polo, and Zakh (locally made raft boats) competitions will also enthrall the audience.

Deputy Commissioner Shigar Waliullah also announced free entry for the public.

APP/SBA/378

Related Topics

Sports Music Business Polo Hotel October Women Media Event Jeep

Recent Stories

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services ..

App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

3 minutes ago
 HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

HESCO collects more than Rs200 mln from defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping you ..

Edu minister lauds teacher’s role in shaping young minds

3 minutes ago
 DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-da ..

DC Larkana visits various villages to Monitor 7-day National Polio Campaign

1 minute ago
 AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maxi ..

AC oversees OPV drive, instructs officials to maximize coverage

1 minute ago
 DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

DC reviews performance of anti polio drive

1 minute ago
ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate ..

ACS S.Punjab for more plantation to fight climate change

1 minute ago
 Four family members killed in a road accident

Four family members killed in a road accident

1 minute ago
 ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible ..

ECP declares Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party as eligible to contest elections

1 minute ago
 Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mi ..

Romania to phase out coal from 15-20% in energy mix to 1% by 2026, similar moves ..

19 minutes ago
 'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured ..

'Availability of quality agri inputs being ensured'

1 minute ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in GCC’s first-ev ..

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in GCC’s first-ever UFI Expert Day in Bahrain

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan