UrduPoint.com

5th Sindh Literature Festival Helds At The Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Has Come To An End.

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2022 | 05:31 PM

5th Sindh Literature Festival helds at The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has come to an end.

The 5th Sindh Literature Festival held at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi has come to an end with all its colors

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Mar, 2022) The 5th Sindh Literature Festival held at the Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi has come to an end with all its colors. The festival started with the launch of a book on “Universe Life and Man” in which Dr.

Sikandar Mughal and Dr. Zulfiqar spoke while Dr. Bakht Jamal was the moderator. Dr. Sikandar Mughal said that there are three important issues related to the universe. Closing the topics in a jar that was not easy, human knowledge has clarified the relationship between scientific technology and the earth.

There is no discussion here but articles are taught on these topics at the international level. He said that artificial intelligence is changing society. Reading this book will increase people's knowledge.

There are three parts of Dr. Zulfiqar's book In detail about human history and beliefs, he said that before the Big Bang, a scientist thought that the universe was not the real Big Bang. He further added that according to Paul Davis's book "Last Threats", when the universe ends, the human brain is safe in a computer, the companies controlling computer data will rule the world.

Have written This book is a link to that. In the second session, Shabbir Kanyar's book "Digital Sindhi Language" was discussed which was directed by Dr. Ayub Sheikh.

Language is the reason for the development of the world.

Our state should promote the language, Shabir Kanyar said that there are websites for reading English newspapers, the youth have worked hard on it. We stand in one place. The new things we find in the world are slowly reaching us.

We can write English in any style. He said that it was true that the British did not consider the language. Obaid Theme said that there is still work to be done in English language calculation. Abdul Majeed Bharti expressed his views through his video.

Books on “Sindhi Language” were also unveiled, while “Politics, Cinema, and Personality”, “Mirror of Sindhi Literature in Digital World”, “Modern World and Our Youth”, “Mother Language in Modern Literature”, and Conversation with Amr Jalil.

Many writers have spoken on the topics of "We are proud of you", "Pakistan's foreign policy in the current situation", "The case of Mehta Palace", "Star of the Earth" and the past of print and electronic media.

Saeed Ghani, Provincial Minister for Information and Labor, participated in the event. At the end there was a full musical program at Jaun Elia Lawn in which the musical performances of Sonia and Natasha, Amber Mehk, Rajab Faqir, and Ekma Band made a splash.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Technology Reading Media Event All

Recent Stories

Sindh Literature Festival is no less than a strugg ..

Sindh Literature Festival is no less than a struggle, we have to go further, Muh ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia warns European oil embargo would 'hit every ..

Russia warns European oil embargo would 'hit everyone'

1 minute ago
 Passenger plane with 132 people onboard crashes in ..

Passenger plane with 132 people onboard crashes in South China

1 minute ago
 South Korean Police Probing Online Assassination P ..

South Korean Police Probing Online Assassination Plot Against President-Elect - ..

1 minute ago
 US FAA Ready to Assist in Investigation of Boeing ..

US FAA Ready to Assist in Investigation of Boeing 737-800 Crash in China

1 minute ago
 Active Phase of Talks to Restore Nuclear Deal Can ..

Active Phase of Talks to Restore Nuclear Deal Can Resume in 1 Week - Russian Dip ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>