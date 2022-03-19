UrduPoint.com

5th SLF Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2022 | 10:01 PM

The second day of the 5th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) started with the launch of lecturer Saleem Jamali's book "Gustakh Mohabbat" here at the Art Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi

Jamali spoke while Halar Nawaz performed the duties of director. On this occasion, the speakers said that literature plays a very important role in society.

'We can never forget the tradition of Sindh. They said that our love is divine. The ceremonyof "Psychological Study of Shah Latif" was held at Auditorium I in which Dr. Ahmed Soomro and Aftab Abro spoke while Fahim Shinas performed the duties of the moderator.

In the fourth session of the festival, Mehtab Akbar Rashdi and Amr Pirzado spoke on the occasion while Rizwan Gul performed the duties of the moderator.

