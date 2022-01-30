UrduPoint.com

5th Wave Of Coronavirus Strikes Back In Hazara Division

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 02:40 PM

5th wave of Coronavirus strikes back in Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Coronavirus once again strike back in the Hazara division where many educational institutions were closed and various areas were sealed due to an increasing number of positive cases.

According to details, Govt. Girl's Degree College Khanpur was also closed after testing Coronavirus positive cases in students, lecturers and administration staff. The college was closed by the district administration on the recommendation of the health department.

The college would remain closed for 5 days.

The health department also started screaming the adjoining areas of the Khanpur Girl's college and directed people to get the vaccination as soon as possible.

DC Haripur Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah while taking the notice of 4 Coronavirus positive cases of students and teachers directed to close school for five days to stop further spread of the pandemic.

During the last 24 hours, 8 new cases of Coronavirus have been registered in district Haripur where the total number of the cases have reached 37 while the infected people were house quarantined.

In Abbottabad district administration on the recommendations of the health department imposed smart lockdown in 11 houses at various areas of the city including Kunj, Kehal, Khola Kehal, Nawan Shahr, Mandian, Mirpur, food Godown Jhangi, Officer Colony and Shaik ul Bandi. These areas would be closed for 7 days.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Haripur Khanpur Mirpur Government Coronavirus

