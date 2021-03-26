UrduPoint.com
5th WIFF To Begin From Mar 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:01 PM

5th WIFF to begin from Mar 27

The 5th edition of Women International Film Festival (WIFF) will begin from March 27 & 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The 5th edition of Women International Film Festival (WIFF) will begin from March 27 & 28.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube, with the support of the Embassy of France and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Islamabad, with FM89 as official radio partner, said a press release issued here on Friday.

In the festival 24 films will be screened made by women from all over the world, including five local films- Playing at the Boundary by Nida Kirmani, This Shaking Keeps Me Steady by Shehrezad Maher, Vote For X by Tazeen Bari, No More Backseaters by Gul Nayani and How She Moves by Aisha Linnea Akhtar and Anya Raza. Besides, the festival will also feature films received from Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Italy, Russia, Spain, the UK and the USA.

The films' showcase on both days will be followed by a panel discussion on Female Stereotypes in Storytelling: The Cultural & Social Limitation with selected filmmakers.

The discussion will look at the female representation that films have seen historically and how this historic baggage affects the modern day portrayal of a character. The panel hopes to discuss ways to challenge such archaic stereotypes by demonstrating how the filmmakers in the panel went about writing their characters.

Over the years, WIFF has aimed to fill the gender gap in film, besides widening appreciation for independent cinema, by creating a platform for diverse storytellers from all over the world.

The overarching aim is to promote female filmmakers by building and uniting the next wave of talent and connecting the film community. It is evident that we need more such opportunities for women so they can take their stories to the screen and share with the community.

