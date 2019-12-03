UrduPoint.com
5th Youth Global Forum Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:38 PM

5th youth global forum kicks off

The 5th Youth Global Forum brings together over 100 top notch young innovators and leaders from all around the world to discuss the prevalent issues youth is facing today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) The 5th Youth Global Forum brings together over 100 top notch young innovators and leaders from all around the world to discuss the prevalent issues youth is facing today.The event which kicks off on Wednesday (today) is organized by Youth Time International Movement.The participants of this year Youth Global Forum will discuss the intriguing topic "At the Cross Roads"; Industry 5.0 Vs Inclusive Development.The participants will briefly discuss how the advancement in technology is dominating the work place and affecting youth in terms of unemployment.

While addressing the media, Julia Kinash, The President of Youth Time International Movement said that in this forum, youth would be given perspective and information into this grave matter and we hope to put the youth in the best position to be able to meet this challenge, so that they can head on and achieve the best possible outcomes.

The innovators will pitch their ideas and winner would be awarded with Youth Time Ideas grant and this grant will cover 70 percent of the winning projects budget.

Moreover the best pitchers would be given full scholarships to study at prestigious business schools and they would gain internships at leading enterprises.While addressing a question, she said that the attendees are from 42 different countries including Pakistan.

Furthermore she said, we always have participants from as Pakistan's youth is bright and talented. She further said that this year.Sarah Imran from Pakistan won a very competitive fully sponsored scholarship to attend this forum.

