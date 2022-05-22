UrduPoint.com

6 Accused Arrested Over Murder Of Two Spanish Girls

Published May 22, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Gujrat police have arrested six accused in connection with the murder of two sisters, who had come to Gujrat from Spain.

A spokesperson said that Gujrat police also arrested the mastermind of the murder plan with the help of modern technology. The arrested accused were identified as Mohammad Hanif, son of Mohammad Sharif, who is real uncle of the deceased girls; Shehryar and Asfandyar, sons of Ghulam Abbas, and brothers of the deceased girls; Atiq, son of Mohammad Hanif, husband of deceased Anisa; Hassan, son of Aurangzeb, husband of deceased Arooj.

DPO Gujrat Ata-ur-Rehman told a press conference his office said that on May 20, 2022, Galyana police station received a report that two sisters had been killed in Mouza Nothia.

A police team was sent to the village for arrest of the accused after registration of a case.

A special team conducted raids and arrested six main accused in the case within 24 hours of the incident.

According to the preliminary investigation, Arooj and Anisa, daughters of Ghulam Abbas, were Spanish nationality holders, who had been married to close relatives in their hometown. Both sisters did not agree to the marriage. The accused deceitfully called them to Pakistan from abroad and killed them.

The DPO said investigation would be completed at the earliest and the accused would be awarded strict punishment according to the law.

