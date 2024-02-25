6 accused arrested showing resistance, resorting aerial firing on police party

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested six accused who showed resistance and opened fire on the police party during a kite-flying crackdown here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police have also recovered 02 rifles 222 bore and a pistol 30 bore from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Shakeel, Sunny Sheikh, Tawheed, Toseef, Jawad Hussain and Gul Sher. During the crackdown against aerial firing, they fired directly at the police party. However, police personnel have remained safe.

Investigating is being done, and the arrested accused will be charged with concrete evidence and will be punished, City Police Officer CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that kite flying is a dangerous game. The crackdown will be continued against such criminals, he added.