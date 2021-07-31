The illegally possessed six acres piece of government's land of cemetery in Okara has been relinquished on the complaint of a citizen through Pakistan Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The illegally possessed six acres piece of government's land of cemetery in Okara has been relinquished on the complaint of a citizen through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

According to the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), the citizen had complained about land grabbing through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The district administration was directed to take immediate action and relinquish the possession of the government land in response to the citizen's complaint.

�The complaint was lodged against the illegal occupation of six acres of government land in Dipalpur by the citizen, the PMDU said.