UrduPoint.com

6-acre Illegally Possessed Land Relinquished On Citizen's Complaint

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:59 PM

6-acre illegally possessed land relinquished on citizen's complaint

The illegally possessed six acres piece of government's land of cemetery in Okara has been relinquished on the complaint of a citizen through Pakistan Citizen Portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The illegally possessed six acres piece of government's land of cemetery in Okara has been relinquished on the complaint of a citizen through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

According to the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), the citizen had complained about land grabbing through Pakistan Citizen Portal.

The district administration was directed to take immediate action and relinquish the possession of the government land in response to the citizen's complaint.

�The complaint was lodged against the illegal occupation of six acres of government land in Dipalpur by the citizen, the PMDU said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Okara Government

Recent Stories

Corona vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

Corona vaccination continues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

49 seconds ago
 PHA chairman launches tree plantation drive

PHA chairman launches tree plantation drive

1 minute ago
 One Worker Dead, 9 Injured in Coal Mine Blast in U ..

One Worker Dead, 9 Injured in Coal Mine Blast in Ukraine's Donetsk Region - Comp ..

1 minute ago
 Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to ..

Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to Pakistan: Sources

21 minutes ago
 Putin Tells Erdogan Russia Will Continue Helping T ..

Putin Tells Erdogan Russia Will Continue Helping Turkey Put Out Wildfires

1 minute ago
 Woman found dead in canal in sargodha

Woman found dead in canal in sargodha

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.