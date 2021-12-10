UrduPoint.com

6-acre State Land Retrieved

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:52 PM

6-acre state land retrieved

The Board of Revenue (BoR) retrieved over six acres of state land worth Rs 204.7 million in the last 48 hours in Sheikhupura and Sahiwal districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The board of Revenue (BoR) retrieved over six acres of state land worth Rs 204.7 million in the last 48 hours in Sheikhupura and Sahiwal districts.

In a statement issued on Friday , Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar said that six-kanal state land valuing Rs 45 million in Sahiwal, five acres plus land worth Rs 151 million in Sheikhupura had been retrieved from the land grabbers.

As much as 188,000 acres of state land had been recovered in a province-wise drive. He said recovery of all state lands by Dec 31 this year was the target set by the government.

