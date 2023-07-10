6 acres state land retrieved in Faislabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Sultan Zafar has retrieved state land of 6 acres from 'Qabza Mafia' and handed it over to Revenue department for its safety.

According to a spokesman of local administration, the AC Chak Jhumra along with team reached in Chak No.

18-GB where the land grabbers had occupied 6 acres of state land. The AC retrieved the land which has an approximate market value of millions of rupees.

The illegal structures of land grabbers were demolished with the help of heavy machinery while further action against land grabbers was under progress, he added.