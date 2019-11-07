6 arrested, 1100 grams hashish, weapons seized in Sargodha

Police on Thursday have arrested six accused including two suspects and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Police on Thursday have arrested six accused including two suspects and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of RPO Sargodha Afzaal Kousar, teams of different police stations have conducted raids against drug pushers and criminals in their jurisdiction and arrested four accused recovering 1715 litters liquors and 1100 grams hashish from their possession.

They were driver Riaz Maseih, Yousaf Zafar, Adil and Ghulam Abbas.

Police have also arrested two suspect people including Ehsan and Khawar Abbas from Quaid Abad and Noushehra and recovered illegal Kalashnikov cum Rifle 222 bore and a Pistol 30 bore from them.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.