6 arrested 3.400 kg Hashish, kites seized in Mianwali

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The District Police have arrested 6 accused including 2 drug pushers and recovered narcotics and kites from Mosa Khel and Mianwali police limits.

Police spokesman said Saturday that on the directions of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi; teams of Mianwali and Mosa Khel PS headed by DSPs Shabraiz Gujjar and Mahr Muhammad Riaz have started operation against drug pushers and other elements.

They conducted raids under their limits and arrested 6 drug pushers and kite sellers and recovered 3.4 kg hashish, 1 Rifle 7 mm and 2600 kites from them.

They were included; Muhammad Arif, Manzoor Khan (Drug Pusher), Arbab s/o Ghulam Muastafa, Muhammad Usama, Ijaz latif and Muhammad Abdullah.

Police have registered separate cases.