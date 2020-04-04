UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Arrested 3.400 Kg Hashish, Kites Seized In Mianwali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:48 PM

6 arrested 3.400 kg Hashish, kites seized in Mianwali

The District Police have arrested 6 accused including 2 drug pushers and recovered narcotics and kites from Mosa Khel and Mianwali police limits

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The District Police have arrested 6 accused including 2 drug pushers and recovered narcotics and kites from Mosa Khel and Mianwali police limits.

Police spokesman said Saturday that on the directions of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi; teams of Mianwali and Mosa Khel PS headed by DSPs Shabraiz Gujjar and Mahr Muhammad Riaz have started operation against drug pushers and other elements.

They conducted raids under their limits and arrested 6 drug pushers and kite sellers and recovered 3.4 kg hashish, 1 Rifle 7 mm and 2600 kites from them.

They were included; Muhammad Arif, Manzoor Khan (Drug Pusher), Arbab s/o Ghulam Muastafa, Muhammad Usama, Ijaz latif and Muhammad Abdullah.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Mianwali From

Recent Stories

Google doodle pays tribute to Squash Champion Hash ..

32 seconds ago

SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visits Jinnah hospital ..

2 minutes ago

Sardar Masood Khan calls for int'l community to qu ..

2 minutes ago

Chances High for Participants of OPEC+ Meeting on ..

2 minutes ago

Railways 'engine shed' disinfected in Lahore

3 minutes ago

PCB looked at possible windows to play rest of PSL ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.