UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Arrested, Arms & Car Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:38 PM

6 arrested, arms & car recovered

Police Wednesday arrested six dacoits and recovered arms and a car from their possession in the limits of Karampur Police Station

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Wednesday arrested six dacoits and recovered arms and a car from their possession in the limits of Karampur Police Station.

According to the police sources, working on a tip-off, police raided near Borana Chowk and managed to arrest six dacoits namely Dilshad, Sajjad, Ejaz Ahmed, Zawaar, Muhammad Ejaz and Abbas.

The dacoits were planning for a dacoity in the area. The police also recovered four pistols, MP-Five gun and carbene gun.

The sources said the dacoits were wanted in many incidents of crime especially in district Muzaffargarh.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Muzaffargarh From

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

28 minutes ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

12 seconds ago

DC orders to resolve traffic issues, elimination o ..

57 seconds ago

Corona vaccination center setups at Peshawar Sport ..

58 seconds ago

Gold prices decline by Rs 500 to Rs109,600 tola

3 minutes ago

Opposition decides to bring no-confidence motion a ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.