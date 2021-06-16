6 arrested, arms & car recovered

Police Wednesday arrested six dacoits and recovered arms and a car from their possession in the limits of Karampur Police Station

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Wednesday arrested six dacoits and recovered arms and a car from their possession in the limits of Karampur Police Station.

According to the police sources, working on a tip-off, police raided near Borana Chowk and managed to arrest six dacoits namely Dilshad, Sajjad, Ejaz Ahmed, Zawaar, Muhammad Ejaz and Abbas.

The dacoits were planning for a dacoity in the area. The police also recovered four pistols, MP-Five gun and carbene gun.

The sources said the dacoits were wanted in many incidents of crime especially in district Muzaffargarh.