6 Arrested, Arms & Car Recovered
Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:38 PM
Police Wednesday arrested six dacoits and recovered arms and a car from their possession in the limits of Karampur Police Station
VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Police Wednesday arrested six dacoits and recovered arms and a car from their possession in the limits of Karampur Police Station.
According to the police sources, working on a tip-off, police raided near Borana Chowk and managed to arrest six dacoits namely Dilshad, Sajjad, Ejaz Ahmed, Zawaar, Muhammad Ejaz and Abbas.
The dacoits were planning for a dacoity in the area. The police also recovered four pistols, MP-Five gun and carbene gun.
The sources said the dacoits were wanted in many incidents of crime especially in district Muzaffargarh.