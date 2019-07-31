6 arrested for violating renting laws in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Wednesday arrested six house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Police on Wednesday arrested six house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws.

Cantt, Westridge, Airport and Naseerabad police stations arrested those were identified as Tariq, Abdul Rauf, Sheikh Noor, Abdullah and others who had no proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.