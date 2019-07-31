UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Arrested For Violating Renting Laws In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:56 PM

6 arrested for violating renting laws in Rawalpindi

Police on Wednesday arrested six house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested six house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws.

Cantt, Westridge, Airport and Naseerabad police stations arrested those were identified as Tariq, Abdul Rauf, Sheikh Noor, Abdullah and others who had no proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.

Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

Related Topics

Police Punjab 2015 Airport

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa to organize literary session on "Sufi Sh ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab University Vice Chancellor urges women to p ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks progress report on illegal jir ..

3 minutes ago

Inclusion of youth imperative for Pakistan's prosp ..

3 minutes ago

Multan Development Authority launches operation ag ..

12 minutes ago

River Chenab flowing with medium flood

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.