6 Arrested For Violating Renting Laws In Rawalpindi
Police on Wednesday arrested six house owners and tenants for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws
Cantt, Westridge, Airport and Naseerabad police stations arrested those were identified as Tariq, Abdul Rauf, Sheikh Noor, Abdullah and others who had no proper documentation.
According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015.
Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.