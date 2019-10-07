UrduPoint.com
6 Arrested, Handcarts Taken Into Possession In Operation In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:20 PM

The District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III, Peshawar arrested six persons and took several handcarts into possession during crackdown against encroachments at Customs Chowk here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The District administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-III, Peshawar arrested six persons and took several handcarts into possession during crackdown against encroachments at Customs Chowk here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-III, Abdul Wali launched an operation against encroachment mafia at Customs Chowk. A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any unpleasant incident.

During the operation, six persons were arrested for parking handcarts on road and footpath while their handcarts were also taken into possession.

The deputy commissioner has directed all administrative officers for conducting such anti-encroachment operations on daily basis and those re-establishing encroachments to prisons.

