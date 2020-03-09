UrduPoint.com
6 Arrested On Cock Fight Gambling In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 09:40 PM

In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, Police had arrested six gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs15,000 and five mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman Monday said

Kahuta Police got information that some people were gambling on the cock fight in the area.

During the course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Irfan, Zeeshan, Saeed, Mazhar, Israr and Sheraz Ahmed.

Police had registered separate cases against all of them under the gambling act.

City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the Kahuta Police team and directed to take strict action against such anti-social elements who were violating the law.

