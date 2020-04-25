6 arrested on cock fight gambling in Sargodha

In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police arrested six gamblers besides recovering bet money Rs 75,00 and a motorcycle from their possession, a police spokesman Saturday said

Factory Area police on a tip -off, raided and arrested the gamblers identified as Muhammad Hanif,Muhammad Shahbaz, Qaiser Abbas, Maqsood Ali, Zulfiqar Ali and Muhammad Hussain on cook fighting.

The police registered separate cases against the accused under the gambling act.