6 Arrested Over Violations At Marriage Halls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

6 arrested over violations at marriage halls

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration arrested six managers of marriage halls/ marquees on charge of violating the Marriage Act and coronaviurs standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Saturday.

During checking of one-dish rule, punctuality and implementation of the coronavirus SOPs, AC City Syed Ayub Bokhari found violations at four marriage halls including Lyallpur Gymkhana and Victoria Marquees.

The AC got the managers arrested and cases were registered against them.

Similarly, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool checked 16 marriage halls in the areas of 58-JB, 275-JB, Daewoo Road, 226-RB, Gutwala, Sheikhupura Road, Sargodha Road and found two involved in violations of rules and the SOPs.

The AC got the managers arrested while cases were also being registered against them.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioners of Chak Jhumra and City jointly checked food outlets in various areas of the city and found three of them violating coronavirus SOPs. They imposed heavy fine on the owners of Chae Shae Cafe, Main Street Cafe and BabaTika and also warned them to follow the SOPs in future. They also checked the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at various shopping malls and gave clear instructions to the owners not to provide services to any buyer without face-mask.

