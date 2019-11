The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sialkot rescued six 'beggar' children during an operation in various parts of the city on Tuesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sialkot rescued six 'beggar' children during an operation in various parts of the city on Tuesday.

Officials said these children would be produced in local child protection court.

The Child Protection Bureau had providing healthcare, education, food and residence to such children.