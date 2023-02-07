6 bids to smuggle flour foiled, mill sealed

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The local administration in a crackdown against the violators of provincial government standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the supply of flour, a flour mill was sealed while six different bids to smuggle the commodity were foiled while a huge quantity of flour was seized.

A team of local administration and food department led by assistant commissioner Fazail Mudassir along with teams of food, revenue and agriculture department paid surprise check at various flour mills operating in Taxila and Wah.

During the check, one flour mill was found violating the provincial government SOPs for the storage and supply of flour.

Moreover, on the directives of deputy director food Shahid Yaqub, the officials of the relevant department foiled six different bids to smuggle flour to other districts and arrested six accused.

Assistant Food Controller Aaabid Ijaz Khan told APP that in Saddar area, Wah 2,500 bags of flour were recovered from Umer while 620 bags were recovered Saif Ullah, 60 bags of flour were confiscated from Amjad, 214 bags were recovered from Pehalwan Khan, 770 bags of flour were confiscated from Farhan, while the Taxila police recovered 98 bags of flour from Ghulam Zameer.