A first information report (FIR) was registered against six persons allegedly involved in firing at the house of former Sindh law minister on Monday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :A first information report (FIR) was registered against six persons allegedly involved in firing at the house of former Sindh law minister on Monday.

According to the details, heavy contingent of police immediately rushed to the site on hearing the sound of firing.

The armed persons who fired at the house of former law minister were equipped with sophisticated weapons. Police claimed to arrest one of the accused while others managed to escape from the scene. The patrolling police claimed to identify four assailants Zulfiqar Zardari, Zahid Zardari, Zameer Ahmed Zardari and Sher Khan Zardari.