6 Booked For Jubilant Firing In Electioneering

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Rodala Road police have registered a case against six accused on the charge of jubilant firing during electioneering.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that some activists of a political party during electioneering resorted to firing and violated the ban imposed under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on display of weapons and jubilant firing.

Therefore, the police registered a case against the accused and started an investigations. The accused had managed to escape when the police reached the spot, he added.

