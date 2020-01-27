6 booked on renting laws violation in Rawalpindi

The city police Monday registered cases separately against house owners and tenants for not providing required information to the relevant police stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The city police Monday registered cases separately against house owners and tenants for not providing required information to the relevant police stations.

As per detail, Airport police raided and arrested Arshad, Bashir, Abid, Akbar, Zia and Amir on the violation of renting laws and residing illegally.

According to a police spokesman, the cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Punjab Tenants Ordinance 2015, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.