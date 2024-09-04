6 buffaloes killed after taking mill’s effluent mixed water

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Six buffaloes were killed while three dozen more cattle are serious after taking mill’s effluent mixed water in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that a cattle farmer Idrees resident of Chak No.

103-RB was taking his cattle for grazing in the fields when the animals reportedly drank water from a water course near Jaranwala Road in which effluent of a local chemical mill was discharged.

As a result, six buffaloes died on the spot whereas 3 dozen more cattle are in serious condition.

The police after receiving complaint was investigating the incident, he added.