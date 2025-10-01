6 buildings, marquee, sealed on Expressway over dengue SOP violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has sealed six buildings, including a marquee, along the Expressway after dengue larvae were found on the premises.

The action was taken by Assistant Commissioner Nilore during an inspection drive to check compliance with dengue prevention guidelines, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.

According to officials, the sealed sites were identified as major contributors to the spread of dengue due to stagnant water and non-compliance with safety protocols.

The inspection revealed that the management of these buildings failed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the health and district administration to curb mosquito breeding.

The Assistant Commissioner said the crackdown was part of ongoing preventive efforts across the capital to control the seasonal spread of dengue.

He added that negligence in maintaining hygienic conditions in commercial and residential structures posed a direct threat to public health, making strict action unavoidable.

The inspection team emphasized that dengue control requires coordinated efforts from both authorities and the public. Property owners have been directed to ensure that rooftops, basements, lawns, and under-construction areas are regularly cleaned and free from stagnant water.

Warning notices were also issued to several nearby properties found partially violating SOPs, while repeat offenders were cautioned about facing heavy fines and further sealing in case of non-compliance.

Meanwhile, dengue prevention teams have been carrying out daily inspections across high-risk zones in Islamabad, including residential colonies, markets, under-construction sites, and public event venues.

Officials said that buildings found responsible for breeding larvae will not only be sealed but their owners will also be prosecuted under public health laws.

The district administration has also urged citizens to take precautionary steps by covering water tanks, disposing of waste properly, and avoiding water accumulation in open containers.

Public awareness campaigns are being carried out through mosques, schools, and community centers to highlight the importance of individual responsibility in controlling dengue spread.

Health officials confirmed that Islamabad has been witnessing a rise in dengue cases during the current season. Surveillance teams are intensifying monitoring operations in areas reporting higher incidence of cases.

The sealing of six buildings on the Expressway marks one of the strictest enforcement actions in recent weeks to ensure strict compliance with health regulations.