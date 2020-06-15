UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6 Burn To Death As Coach Catches After Colliding With Truck Near Gojra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:53 PM

6 burn to death as coach catches after colliding with truck near Gojra

At least six persons, including women, were burned to death when a passenger coach caught fire after a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite side near Gojra in Toba Tek Singh Singh district on Monday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :At least six persons, including women, were burned to death when a passenger coach caught fire after a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite side near Gojra in Toba Tek Singh Singh district on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred due to the carelessness of driver of ill-fated coach, which was going to Sheikhupura. Soon after the incident, the locals and rescue officials reached the spot and moved the injured to nearby hospitals, news channels reported quoting police sources.

The Names of deceased and injured could not be ascertained so far.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Police Driver Sheikhupura Toba Tek Singh Gojra Women From Coach

Recent Stories

UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impa ..

9 minutes ago

Lockdown tightened for protection of human lives: ..

32 minutes ago

Prospects of opening African market for Pakistani ..

50 seconds ago

FNC Committee discusses federal draft law on regul ..

39 minutes ago

Commissioner expresses concern over increasing num ..

52 seconds ago

COVID-19 takes away 62 more lives in Punjab

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.