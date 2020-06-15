6 burn to death as coach catches after colliding with truck near Gojra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :At least six persons, including women, were burned to death when a passenger coach caught fire after a head-on collision with a truck coming from the opposite side near Gojra in Toba Tek Singh Singh district on Monday afternoon.

The accident occurred due to the carelessness of driver of ill-fated coach, which was going to Sheikhupura. Soon after the incident, the locals and rescue officials reached the spot and moved the injured to nearby hospitals, news channels reported quoting police sources.

The Names of deceased and injured could not be ascertained so far.