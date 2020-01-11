6 burnt to death in Karachi road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Six persons died in road accident on wee hours of Saturday when a pickup van collided with a rickshaw and caught fire at North Karachi.

The fatal accident happened at two-minute round about Chowrangi, area of Karachi, police said.

All the victims were going to attend a wedding ceremony, private news channels reported.

Police and the rescue teams reached at the scene immediately and started rescue operation.

The deceased include husband, wife and four children of a same family. Five other persons also sustained burn wounds who were shifted to a nearby hospital, Police said.